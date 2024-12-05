Precelly Place in Milford Haven has been identified as having an average broadband speed of just 7.07Mb.

This makes it one of the slowest streets in Wales for internet speed, according to a study by Broadband Genie.

The research recorded and analysed more than 207,000 fixed line speed tests across the country.

Despite the sluggish broadband speed, the study found that nine out of the 10 slowest streets in Wales have access to superfast broadband, capable of speeds exceeding 30Mb.

Four out of the 10 slowest streets even have access to full fibre broadband, which can deliver speeds up to 1Gb+.

The slowest street for broadband in Wales was found to be the B4570 in Ponthirwaun, Cardigan, with an average speed of 2.28Mb.

This is 323 times slower than Chamberlain Row in Dinas Powys, the fastest street in Wales, which recorded speeds of 735.81Mb.

Alex Tofts, a strategist at Broadband Genie, said: "Broadband customers should not have to tolerate slow broadband, especially when the majority of providers continue to annually raise prices for customers.

"However, it’s important to note, these are real speed tests.

"Poor broadband can be caused by various factors, such as number of devices, number of users and activity, router placement, and Wi-Fi signal strength."

He urged those experiencing consistently underperforming broadband to contact their internet service provider.

He added: "The majority of widely available broadband providers are signed up to Ofcom’s Broadband Speed Code of Practice.

"If your provider can’t resolve the issue within 30 days, you're free to leave your contract without charge."

The study also found that the streets of Wales averaged a broadband speed of 80.82Mb.

Full fibre broadband is available to 72 per cent of Wales, on par with England (73 per cent), behind Northern Ireland (96 per cent) and ahead of Scotland (65 per cent).

However, one per cent of premises in Wales fall short of Ofcom’s Universal Service Obligation (USO) for Broadband, which gives anyone the right to request a broadband service of at least 10Mb.

The broadband USO has been criticised for its suitability and fitness for purpose as digital demands grow.

Mr Tofts added: "If you haven’t renewed your broadband contract in over two years, it’s likely you can get a faster deal at the same or lower cost than what you’re currently paying."

The study serves as a reminder for households to check their internet connection performance and contact their provider if they are not receiving the guaranteed minimum speeds they were promised.