A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a crash on a Pembrokeshire road yesterday (Wednesday, December 4).
The incident happened on the A40 near Fishguard at 5.20am.
The 27-year-old was taken to hospital and the road was closed for almost three hours.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the A40 near Scleddau, Fishguard at around 5.20am on Wednesday 4 December.
“One man, aged 27, has been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving and was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
“The road was closed while the vehicle was recovered and reopened shortly after 8am.”
