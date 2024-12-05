The ambulance was called to assist one injured person following a crash on a Pembrokeshire road today (Thursday, December 5).
The crash happened on the B4319 on St Daniel’s Hill in Pembroke at 7.30am.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision and the road was closed for two hours.
A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the B4319, St Daniel’s Hill, Pembroke, at about 7.30am.
“The road was closed while both vehicles were recovered and reopened shortly after 9.30am. The ambulance service attended to assist one person who was reported to have sustained injuries.”
West Wales Ambulance were approached for more information about the injured person.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel