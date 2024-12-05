The crash happened on the B4319 on St Daniel’s Hill in Pembroke at 7.30am.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision and the road was closed for two hours.

A spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the B4319, St Daniel’s Hill, Pembroke, at about 7.30am.

“The road was closed while both vehicles were recovered and reopened shortly after 9.30am. The ambulance service attended to assist one person who was reported to have sustained injuries.”

West Wales Ambulance were approached for more information about the injured person.

The crash involved two vehicles. (Image: Google Street View)