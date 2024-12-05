A free electric blanket testing service was provided to residents at Haverfordwest Fire Station yesterday (Wednesday, December 4).
Locals also received advice about fire protection, prevention and safety measures for carbon monoxide monitoring.
The event took place from 10am to 3pm, which included the opportunity to sign up for a Free Home Safety check.
Haverfordwest Fire Station today where Fire Officers were providing free electric blanket testing service for the residents of Haverfordwest including information and advice on fire protection and prevention and safety measures available for carbon monoxide monitoring.”County Councillor for the Castle Ward, Thomas Baden Tudor said: “It was very interesting to visit
