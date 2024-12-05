The weather warning for wind has been upgraded from yellow to amber and is expected to be in force from 3am to 9pm on Saturday, December 7.

This comes just hours after a new yellow weather warning was issued for strong winds covering the whole of South Wales from 3pm on Thursday, December 5 until 3am on Friday, December 6.

On Wednesday (December 4), the Met Office issued a three day "danger to life" yellow weather warning for the area which will come into force on Friday.

The Met Office have said the winds associated with Storm Darragh, just weeks after Storm Bert brought major flooding and destruction to much of Wales.

There is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage, while damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs is possible.

Anyone travelling is advised to be aware as longer journey times and some cancellations could be likely, with road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, including the possible closure of some roads and bridges as well as the additional hazard of falling trees.

Flying debris is likely and could lead to injuries or danger to life, which is also likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "A period of very strong northerly or north-westerly winds is likely to develop during Saturday as Storm Darragh moves from west to east.

"Gusts of 70 to 80 mph are likely around exposed coasts and headlands, where some very large waves are likely, whilst gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely inland.

"The strongest winds will ease from the west through the afternoon."

People are also reminded that a yellow warning for wind remains in effect until 6am on Sunday morning, December 8.