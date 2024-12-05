Bridget Carole Curtis, 70, of Begelly, was due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on Friday after she admitted causing the death of Mabli Cariad Hall by dangerous driving.

Mabli died from severe traumatic brain injuries after being struck whilst in her pram by a white BMW at the front entrance of Withybush Hospital in on June 1 last year.

She was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and later transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, where she died in the early hours of June 25.

Curtis was due to be sentenced on Friday, November 22, however this was adjourned after the court was told she had suffered “a suspected heart attack” that morning and was being treated in hospital.

The case came back before Swansea Crown Court on December 5.

Prosecutor Craig Jones said that Curtis “did not, in fact, suffer a cardiac arrest”, adding that it could “appropriately be described as a panic attack”.

An application was made on behalf of the defence to adjourn the case to allow for a further psychiatric report to be produced.

Judge Geraint Walters said such an adjournment was “not fair” on Mabli’s family. He added that it was not possible to schedule the hearing before Christmas, as was requested by Mr Jones.

Curtis will now be sentenced on Thursday, January 23.

An inquest opening heard Mabli had died of severe traumatic brain injuries.

Mabli’s family, via a statement released by Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “As a family we wish to thank Dyfed-Powys Police for their diligence and professionalism over the last year and for how they have explained each step to us on our very difficult journey. Their patience and support has been invaluable.

“This last year has been the most horrendous time of our lives. Our family life has been changed forever and to this day we are still trying to come to terms with what has happened.

“Every day is a day of pain for us, even now, but as parents we still have to give the love and support our other children need as they are still trying to come to terms with losing their baby sister.

“The support offered by the 2Wish charity has been invaluable in assisting us as a family.

“We want to thank our friends, family and well-wishers and who have supported us throughout this challenging time and will continue to support us as things progress. We will never forget that love and support shown to us and for the memory of our precious angel, Mabli Cariad.”