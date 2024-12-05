Fire crews were called from multiple stations to a semi-detached property in Talley at 3.05pm.

Three Hose reel jets and six breathing apparatus were used to stop the fire spreading to neighbouring homes.

It took several hours to put out the fire. (Image: Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service) A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said:

“At 3.05pm on Wednesday, December 4th, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Lampeter, Ammanford, Amman Valley, Morriston and Port Talbot were called to an incident in Talley.

“Crews responded to a fire within a two-storey, semi-detached property. Crews utilised three hose reel jets, three jets, six breathing apparatus sets and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire.

“One turntable ladder appliance and one water bowser appliance were used to establish a water shuttle system. The property was completely destroyed by fire, crews saved the neighbouring property by stopping the fire from spreading.

“Crews left the scene at 8.25pm.”

The service has also published a message, reminding residents of the importance of fire safety.

They said: “Having a good understanding of home fire safety is important to keeping you and your family safe, to preventing fires and ensuring you know how to respond quickly in an emergency.

“Comprehensive home fire safety information and guidance is available on MAWWFRS’s website.”