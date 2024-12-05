The parade, organised by Small World Theatre, returned last year after a three-year hiatus and was scheduled to take place at 7pm on Friday, December 6.

However, the Met Office has issued weather warnings for wind and rain – with Storm Darragh expected to bring with it heavy rain and wind gusts of over 50mph in Cardigan.

“We regret to notify you that due to severe weather warnings, the Cardigan Giant Lantern Parade is postponed,” the organisers said in a statement.

“The event was supposed to take place on Friday, December 6, and the new date and time will be released soon.

“We truly regret any inconvenience this causes businesses and the many people who've made arrangements to come to Cardigan on Friday.

“Don't be too disappointed, the Lantern Parade will be amazing and we will pull out all the stops to make this a magnificent Christmas event to remember.”

This year, the parade had been expanded with the town's Festival of Light – or Gŵyl y Golau – launching on November 30 when the town’s Christmas lights were switched on, and running through to December 20.

The festival features Christmas lights and a tree organised by Cardigan Town Council, a light trail, and a festive programme of events throughout November and December.

Other highlights include permanently fixed giant lanterns on buildings, light displays, artists’ films, and a light-themed exhibition at Canfas.

Gŵyl y Golau is presented by Small World Theatre and supported by Cardigan Town Council. It has received financial support from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund as part of the Cynnal y Cardi Community Fund, administrated by the Cynnal y Cardi team for Ceredigion County Council.

More information about the rearranged lantern parade can be found at creativecardigan.com or by visiting ‘Gŵyl y Golau - Festival of Light‘ on Facebook.