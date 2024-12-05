In an application recommended for conditional approval at the December meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, Wales & West Housing Association sought permission for 91, one, two, three and four-bedroomed homes on land to the north of Adams Drive and to the west of Bloomfield Gardens, Narberth.

28 affordable homes are proposed, along with 12 houses as Low-Cost Home Ownership Units, the remaining 51 homes for open market sale, the meeting hearing the affordable units would have a local letting policy.

Agent Asbri Planning Ltd, in a supporting statement, said: “The design led approach will create a high-quality place, that sensitively sits within the site retained wildlife corridors and positively connects to the community of Narberth.”

It added: “The development of a mixed tenure site for different types of homes will cater for a variety of local people. These include first-time buyers, growing families looking to move up the property ladder, those looking for bungalows or to downsize for their retirement.

“As indicated approximately half of the homes proposed will be for social rent or offered for sale as part of a discounted home ownership scheme for local people who want to buy their own home but cannot afford the high cost of houses in Narberth.”

The discounted sale properties will be delivered via Wales & West Housing’s ‘Own Home Cymru’ scheme which helps buyers with a local connection to purchase a home of their own at 70 per cent of market value without the need for a deposit.

Narberth Town Council has raised concerns about site access and the ability of the town’s infrastructure to cope with the additional homes.

Some 16 letters of concern were also received by planners, issues including site access concerns and safety, the traffic should be more equally split between the two sites, and the scheme exacerbating gridlock conditions already experienced on the town centre one-way system.

Concerns were raised at the meeting by local resident – and former county councillor – Vic Dennis, speaking on behalf of local residents, Mr Dennis echoing concerns about the site access layout, asking members to reject the scheme unless planners would look at alternate links to the development.

Local member Cllr Marc Tierney welcomed the additional housing but reflected the traffic concerns, saying said the town’s one-way system was already exhibiting difficulties.

The application was conditionally backed with delegated powers given to the head of planning to approve.