Due to the nature of the air, pockets can enter your central heating system and cause issues.

The air often collects at a point furthest from the boiler, which causes your radiator to be both noisy and cool, even when the heating is turned on.

The joys of finding an old style radiator key that will bleed your ancient single radiators! Who knew they weren’t a standard size! pic.twitter.com/r7PRiZdeXL — Paula Nolan (@pnolandesign) November 3, 2024

What tools do I need to bleed a radiator?

According to Checkatrade, just a radiator key. This should cost no more than £3 (don't worry if you don't have one).

How to bleed a radiator:

Step 1: Gather up the tools you’ll need

A radiator bleed key

Step 2: Make sure the heating is turned off

It’s important to do this before you start, as you don’t want any scalding water to drip onto your hands during the next steps. If you’ve recently had the heating on, wait at least two hours for everything to cool down.

Step 3: Put down a towel

Put a towel down under your radiator to collect any water that may drip out, or you can use a bucket if you prefer.

Step 4: Turn the valve

Use your radiator key to turn the valve. This is usually located in one of the corners.

When you come to do the task, you might discover you can’t find the radiator bleeding key.

Luckily, you can use a few alternative tools to get your radiators up to full heat again.

You will hear trapped air escaping – it will make a hissing sound.

Step 5: Wait until you see liquid

Keep the valve open until the hissing stops and you start to see water dripping out, then tighten it up again.

Step 6: Test it

Put your heating on for a few minutes to test if your efforts have paid off. Your radiators should be warm throughout, with no cold patches.

Recommended reading:

How to bleed your radiators to save money on energy bills

When should I turn my heating on? Expert advice to save money

Energy bills: Is it cheaper to leave the heating on all day?

How do I bleed a radiator without a key?

A bleed valve is shaped to make it easy to bleed without expensive tools. A radiator key is very cheap, often under £5.

However, if you can’t find one of these, something as simple as a flat-head screwdriver will suffice.

Find the small gap in the middle of the bleed valve and turn it the same way you would using a wrench or radiator key.