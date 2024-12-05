The popular coffee chain is inviting NHS staff to pick up a free tall beverage in store upon presentation of a valid NHS ID, at all participating stores and subject to availability.

Now in its fifth year, Starbucks and NHS Charites Together have partnered together to share a "heartfelt thank you" for the hard work and dedication of NHS staff this Christmas.

How to claim free drink at Starbucks

The Starbucks NHS festive giveaway is back for today only, Thursday, December 5.

Any tall drink is eligible in the giveaway including festive favourites such as the iconic Toffee Nut Latte, the brand-new Gingerbread Cream Iced Chai Tea Latte and Caramel Waffle Cream Iced Latte.

NHS staff are eligible for a free tall Starbucks beverage upon presentation of a valid NHS ID.

Blue Light Cards are not valid forms of NHS ID for this giveaway, but Blue Light Card customers receive 10% off beverages every day, all year round.

Additionally, Starbucks is pulling out all the stops to ensure the giveaway reaches as many NHS staff as possible this year.

25,000 Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso™ cans and 42,000 Starbucks Premium Instant sachets alongside baked goods including chocolate covered pretzels and vegan brownies will be delivered directly to participating hospitals.

For the first time ever, an additional 10 ambulance service stations will also receive these festive treats.

NHS staff visiting participating We Proudly Serve Starbucks® stores in hospitals nationwide can also receive a free Starbucks® Milk Chocolate Gold Coin with the purchase of any hot drink, while stocks last.

Recommended reading:

Alex Rayner, general manager at Starbucks UK, said: “We’re proud to offer this giveaway for the fifth year running to say a small thank you to NHS staff for their remarkable service.

"Starbucks has always been a place where people come together and we hope that NHS staff can do just that on Thursday over a coffee on us.

"Thank you to our ongoing partner NHS Charities Together whose invaluable work supports the mental health and wellbeing of NHS staff across the UK."