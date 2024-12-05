Western Telegraph
Key Pembrokeshire road closed due to fallen tree - LIVE

Traffic
Pembroke Dock
By Dan D'Alessio

  • The A4139 Ferry Lane in Pembroke Dock is currently closed because a fallen tree is blocking the road.

