PEMBROKESHIRE people have been honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

The list recognises the work and achievements of a wide range of remarkable people across the United Kingdom from all backgrounds.

Recipients from Wales in 2021 include individuals who worked tirelessly during the Covid-19 pandemic, volunteers who have given up their time to help others and worked towards effecting positive change throughout Wales.

In Pembrokeshire Advanced Nurse Practitioner, Susan Rees from Johnston has been awarded a BEM for her work during the pandemic.

Having semi-retired from her full-time role in prevention infection in 2018, she returned to work three days a week as soon as Covid was on the rise.

She focused on ensuring that staff were able to access PPE, including fit testing.

Having trained hundreds of staff in the Hywel Dda area, she then offered to train staff in a neighbouring health board.

She and her team were the first to visit homes of symptomatic individuals to take samples for Covid-19, ensuring that the risk of cross infection/contamination was mitigated through exemplary infection prevention precautions.

She was also instrumental in setting up the Coronavirus Testing Units (CTUs) and the High Consequence Infectious Disease Nurse Bank to staff these units, and provided clinical advice in addition to testing.

She also supported care homes in the management of outbreaks, arranging sampling going into care homes to assess residents and put infection prevention measures in place. She has been instrumental in co-ordinating the mass screening exercise of all care home residents and staff across the Health Board.

Sharron Lusher, from Saundersfoot, has been awarded an MBE for services to further education.

The former Principal of Pembrokeshire College is credited with maintaining positive relationships both internal and external to the college and making the college an integral part of the community in Pembrokeshire.

She made significant inroads into the way post-16 education and training is delivered in the county, where learners are now offered completely impartial advice and guidance in wide range of vocational and academic routes.

Her citation says that the college's CAMPUS6, where learners are able to access the highest quality academic facilities and resources is her legacy.

She has also developed the Work Based Learning Consortium which delivers up to 5,000 apprenticeships across the whole of south Wales.

She created the Principal's Forum as chair of ColegauCymru, and provided a vital link between the day to day experiences of the 13 FE colleges across the length and breadth of Wales.

Since stepping down as principal of Pembrokeshire College she has remained a supporter of the education sector becoming the chair of the Independent Welsh Pay Review Body ensuring pay parity for both teachers and college lecturers.

Chairman of Narberth Otters, Bertram Phillips, has been awarded an MBE for services to sport and the community in both Pembrokeshire and Carmarthenshire.

As Otters chairman Mr Phillips has helped raise funds for the club and continues to work to improve the Otter ground facilities for the benefit of all.

He has been a part of Llanboidy Tug of War Club ever since it was started in 1968 and, as head coach, ensures that tug of war plays a vital part in bringing the community together and including the younger generation in physical and team activities.

Mr Phillips is a long-standing member of Whitland Male Voice Choir. In recent years he has helped the choir raise funds for good causes including prostate and breast cancer charities.

He is the local councillor for Llanboidy ward and in response to the Covid pandemic, he coordinated a volunteering group that was an invaluable lifeline for many.

Samantha Birch, from Pembroke, has been awarded an OBE for services to internal defence relations. She is senior adviser to the first deputy minister of the Afghan ministry of interior.

John Hogg, also from Pembroke, has also been awarded an MBE in recognition of his services to environmental management. Mr Hogg is head of south-central operations for Natural Resources Wales.

Also recognised is Nigel Vernon, from Whitland, who has been awarded a CBE for services to the economy in Wales.

Secretary of State for Wales, Simon Hart, praised those who have received awards.

"In what has truly been an astonishingly challenging year, it is vital that we take the time to recognise and praise the inspiring achievements of remarkable people across society," he said.