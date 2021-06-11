Aldi stores across the country will open early this Sunday in preparation for England's Euro 2020 opener against Croatia - and every Sunday during the long-awaited football tournament.

The Three Lions match kicks off at 2pm on Sunday, seeing them play the team which beat them in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

Aldi stores in England and Wales will be opening half an hour early to mark the occasion.

The early Sunday opening time will continue throughout the summer to also give shoppers across the UK chance to visit their local store at a quieter time.

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We can’t wait for the football to kick off this weekend and want to help our customers enjoy the tournament as much as possible.

"Opening earlier will give fans more time to stock up on the great quality Aldi bargains they need to enjoy the football.”

Aldi announced the move on social media earlier today.

Still need to stock up for the Euros? We've got you.⚽️ Our stores are opening half hour early on Sunday’s in England and Wales, so you can make sure you get everything on your list. pic.twitter.com/28u4JaYce0 — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) June 11, 2021

The long-awaited Euro 2020 was delayed from last year due to coronavirus.

Taking place in 12 cities across Europe many of the games are set to take place in the UK, including the final at Wembley on July 11.

Gareth Southgate's England team are widely tipped as one of the favourites for the tournament, facing Croatia, Czech Republic and arch-rivals Scotland in their group games.

There is renewed optimism in England after the team's astounding run to the semi-finals at the World Cup in Russia in 2018.

After the game against Croatia on Sunday, a chance for revenge after their World Cup heartbreak, the Three Lions face Scotland at Wembley next Friday.

They will then play Czech Republic on Tuesday, June 22, after which they will be hoping to progress out of the group stages.

Euro 2020 is expected to give a much-needed boost to Britain's economy.

Pubs are expected a bumper summer, whilst the tournament is expected to inject a billion pounds into pandemic-ravaged economy via beers and BBQs.