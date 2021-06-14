FISHGUARD'S Stena Europe is still out of action as a 'combination of complex engineering tasks and issues sourcing parts' have caused her to remain in dry dock longer than anticipated.

The news means that the Europe will have been in dry dock for over a month. She was initially taken off the Fishguard to Rosslare run in the middle of May when Stena confirmed that the ferry had been sent for repairs at the Harland and Wolff shipyard in Belfast 'following a routine inspection'. Sailings were initially cancelled until May 21.

However, at the end of May the company said that the repairs were still ongoing, with the ferry due to be back on the run by June 4.

No replacement vessel has been put on the Fishguard to Rosslare run in the meantime.

The latest announcement from Stena gives June 24 as the date for when the Europe will be up and running.

"Stena Line is continuing to carry out works on the Stena Europe," said a company spokesperson.

"A combination of complex engineering tasks and issues sourcing parts has resulted in the delayed return of the vessel, now scheduled for June 24, which is being communicated to customers.

"Stena Line would like to take this opportunity to apologise to customers for the extended delay, safety is Stena Line's number one priority and the company will be using this period, where demand is low due to Covid travel restrictions to Ireland, to ensure that the Stena Europe returns fully functional and ready for an anticipated busy summer period."

The Fishguard to Rosslare route was badly hit by Brexit and Covid-19 at the beginning of this year with freight crossings down by 70 percent and a reduction in services.

However, last month the company announced that it was boosting the frequency of its sailings between Fishguard and Rosslare from 14 sailings to 24 every week.

With the easing of lockdown restrictions, and a hope that international tourist travel will resume shortly, Stena Line is anticipating a busy summer.

The Fishguard to Rosslare route is particularly popular with tourists as it offers the most convenient option with the shortest crossings between Britain and the Republic of Ireland.

For further assistance, contact Stena via the links below: - Travel passengers www.stenaline.co.uk/customer-services; - Freight customers www.stenalinefreight.com/contact.