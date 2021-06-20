Two extremely rare Wedgwood bowls found in a house near Fishguard will come up for auction next month with an expected combined value of up to £6,200.
The bowls were spotted on a house visit by auctioneers Rogers Jones & Co during a recent house visit to north Pembrokeshire who described themselves as 'stunned' at the find.
"Auctioneer Charles Hampshire recognised the bowl as Wedgwood and the designer as Daisy Makeig-Jones, but the pattern was one he had never come across before," said auctioneer and valuer, Charles Hampshire.
After consultation with colleague Philip Keith, the pattern was identified as the extremely rare Leaping Chamois, decorated with a Persian-Celtic border and dating to the late 1920s.
Unbelievably this was one of two bowls in this pattern that were in the house.
The bowls will go under the hammer at Rogers Jones & Co's upcoming Selections & Collections auction being held in Cardiff on July 24.
The two bowls vary in size with the larger being estimated at £3000-5000 and the smaller £800-1200.
"Due to the rarity of the pattern, we expect fireworks come sale day," added Charles.
For further information about the auction, contact Rogers Jones and Co's Carmarthen branch on 01267 468282 or visit www.rogersjones.co.uk.