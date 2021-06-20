Pembroke publicans have been left disappointed after their garden was vandalised and pictures stolen from the gents' toilet.
The Cross Saws in Main Street, Pembroke was struck by vandals yesterday, Saturday, June 19.
A post on the pub's Facebook page read:
"We pride ourselves here at the Saws in keeping the garden full of colour and nice pics on the walls in the pub.
"Huge thanks for ripping all the lilly heads off [in the garden] and stealing pictures from the men's."
The post went on to say that the pub's landlords would be checking the venue's CCTV cameras today.