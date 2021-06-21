VOLUNTEERS for the Otters have been beavering away in recent months to create a new food hut in the grounds of Narberth RFC.

People aged from 19 to 75 have worked on the project, with local businesses donating labour and materials.

Club chairman Rob Lewis said: "It is great to see the new Otters food hut project nearly finished and soon it will be ready for handover”.

Committee member Macphee - known as the Gangmaster - mustered local residents and club supporters to carry out various tasks.

The scheme could not have been achieved without the willing support of business people who have donated funds, materials or their own specialist labour for concrete work, carpentry and plastering.

Committee man Dorian Phillips, a director in DP Building Supplies, has been a major sponsor of materials and the volunteers were pleased to hear of his award of an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours - an award well-deserved for all his long-standing community work.

Recently the internal flooring was laid throughout the 9m long and 4.5m wide room, which consists of a kitchen/bar servery area and a seated dining space for over 20 people.

The facility was designed by Narberth architect Ken Morgan, also a vice-president of the rugby club, and it replaces a dilapidated burger hut which was deemed inadequate for modern catering needs.

The exterior walls are clad in European larch which was sponsored by Andrew Davies of Ladd’s of Clunderwen, while the internal walls are lined in an hygienic white cladding with stainless steel splashback,sponsored and fitted by Mark Thomson of HMBS Group Building Contractors.

Kitchen fittings are currently being installed.

The next item for which donations are being sought is the installation of a glazed roof canopy outside the front entrance which faces the prevailing wind and rain from the south-west.

Ken Morgan is appealing for rugby supporters, local residents or businesses to help put the finishing touches to this new asset for the championship side.

On July 25, Narberth and Whitland Rotary are due to hold an outdoor live music show called Sunday Night Fever, and it is hoped that the new building will be able to provide some of the hospitality for the event.