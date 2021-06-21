As we approach the half-year mark in 2021 we are still in the grip of the Covid pandemic – and still in enormous debt to those people who work in the health and care sector.

Day by day, for almost a year and a half they have put themselves on the line to take care of those suffering from coronavirus – and also from many other health conditions; they have supplied thousands and thousands of doses of the vaccine and stood strong during this unprecedented public health situation.

And so here at the Western Telegraph we think we need to give our readers the opportunity to say thank you – and to recognise - the sterling work done by each and every employee in the health and care sector.

We want to make sure that their contribution doesn’t go unrecognised and so we have launched the Western Telegraph Health and Care Awards 2021 – so you can help us to celebrate Pembrokeshire’s healthcare heroes.

These inspirational workers have been on the frontline, at the heart of our communities day and night, selflessly supporting people across the county - communities have clapped and shown their appreciation where they can, but these awards are an opportunity to highlight the outstanding achievements of talented teams and dedicated individuals and to show support for unsung heroes from across the health spectrum.

The awards will share their stories and celebrate these exceptional people and the amazing work they constantly carry out in our communities.

This is the fourth year of the awards, and the September 16 event, (put the date in your diary) in association with BMI Werndale Hospital and Bluestone National Park Resort, will compered by popular TV GP Dr Dawn Harper, host of Channel 4’s BAFTA award-winning Embarrassing Bodies, and will be held digitally. Footage of the unique show will be broadcast on the Western Telegraph website and YouTube.

Other sponsors include Western Power Distribution and DNS Nursing.

Western Telegraph editor Fiona Phillips said: “We are delighted to be working with BMI Werndale Hospital and Bluestone National Park Resort once again to bring you the fourth Western Telegraph Health and Care awards.

“Together we will continue to honour all our incredible health and care workers – both working in primary and secondary care and in our communities.

“We want to celebrate all those that have risen to the challenge of the last 18 months and honour their tremendous strength, courage, compassion and tenacity.

“We would like you to help us to share their stories and create a permanent record of all their incredible achievements.”

The awards offer the public an opportunity to nominate members of the health professions who have transformed their lives or who go above and beyond their duties to help make lives better.

Entries are now open. To nominate a local healthcare hero visit westerntelegraph.co.uk/healthandcareawards or see page 4 in this week's Western Telegraph.