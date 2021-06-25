Anybody interested in trying out Llys y Fran Lake’s new facilities for free on film is in with a chance this weekend.

As reported by the Western Telegraph last week, the reservoir reopened to the public on Friday, June following a £4m revamp.

The new offer includes a refurbished visitor centre and café, a fabulous park, a brand-new outdoor activity centre which will host and support watersport enthusiasts and walkers; whilst cyclists can explore miles of cycle trails and a new pump skills track.

For those who want to get out on the water the site boasts electrically powered motorboats, run off the site's hydro electric plant, kayaks and paddle boards as well as some of the only stand up peddle boards in Wales.

Now Welsh Water/ Dwr Cymru is looking for some volunteers to come and join in the land and water-based activities on film.

The filming will take place this coming Sunday, June and Monday, June 28.

The filming is scheduled to take all day and will include paddle-boarding, kayaking, canoeing, sailing, swimming and pedal boarding on the Sunday.

On the Monday there will be filming on the bike pump track and skills area plus the cycle trails.

Participants need to be over 16 and competent swimmers for the water sports and ideally have tried the sports before, so that they are confident being filmed.

If you are interested or would like more details, email welshwateradventures@dwrcymru.com.