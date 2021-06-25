Newport post office is currently closed due to coronavirus self-isolation.
Posting on Facebook, the post office said it would be closed today (Friday) and Saturday, reopening on Monday, June 28 “Covid hasn't gone away,” said a post on the Newport- Trefdraeth Post Office Facebook page.
“I have been instructed by track and trace to self-isolate until Sunday night. I have been fully vaccinated and have no symptoms, but I think I must follow the guidance.
“Sadly, this means that the Post Office will have to be closed on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. I will be back to work on Monday and normal service will be resumed. I apologise for any inconvenience.”
In an update the post mistress said that her test had come back negative but that she must still continue to self-isolate until Sunday.
