Emlyn Rees, 36, of Cenarth, Newcastle Emlyn appeared before Swansea Crown Court Judge last Friday following a confiscation application by Natural Resources Wales.

Rees first appeared before the courts in 2022 after the illegal fishing charges were first brought against him by the NRW.

Following his conviction, the NRW made a successful application under the Proceeds of Crime Act to confiscate the financial gains he’d accrued from his poaching activities.

In July 2022, a Swansea Crown Court Judge ordered that a total sum of £61,791.50 be confiscated from Rees, however this was reduced to a nominal sum of £1 as a result of the defendant's inability to pay.

The court ordered that the remaining debt would be confiscated whenever he came into money or alternative financial assets at any point in the future.

Last Friday, Juy 28, the NRW made a fresh application to confiscate the money as a result of Rees being due to inherit a substantial sum of money.

He has now been given three months to pay the sum of £18,524.25 as well as a nine month prison sentence in default. The amount confiscated from Mr Rees does not cover the entirety of the court ordered confiscation amount, and the remaining debt will be confiscated from Rees if he comes into additional money or assets.

Ann Weedy, Mid Wales Operations Manager at Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said: “We have a legal duty to protect the natural environment in Wales, and that includes enforcing fishing laws.

“Mr Rees’ illegal actions have had a staggering impact on the already vulnerable stocks of salmon and sea trout in the Teifi, and he must face the consequences of his actions.

“Today’s outcome demonstrates that we continue to assess offenders, like Mr. Rees who have outstanding confiscation orders under the Proceeds of Crime Act and will recover debt when they have relevant funds or assets available.”

The investigation was triggered after NRW enforcement officers who were patrolling a stretch of the River Teifi near Stradmore in Cenarth discovered a net illegally set in the river. They watched the river overnight and spotted a poacher return to check the net.

The poacher, later identified as Rees, escaped by jumping into the river however he was traced to his home, where a detailed ledger of his illegal catches was found.

Over a seven-year period, 373 dated entries of fish captures were made detailing the number and weights of the fish caught, which included 989 sea trout and 302 salmon The NRW stated that the illegal fishing undertaken by Rees and his associates between 2013 to 2020 has led to the loss of an estimated 686,534 salmon eggs and an estimated loss of 2,285,164 sea trout eggs.

This, states the NRW, equates to a massive loss in breeding potential.

