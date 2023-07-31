The baby grey seal was spotted by the Skomer Island team shortly after the little one's birth, which was at around 10.30am.

“It arrived half way through our morning talk to the day-visitors as we were standing on North Haven Beach, so this was a very special moment indeed for everyone,” commented one of the team members.

This is the first of hundreds of little seal pups that will be arriving around the Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion coastlines between now and late August. The two types commonly found in both areas are the Atlantic grey and the Common or Harbour seal.

The offshore islands of Skomer and Ramsey form the largest grey seal pupping site in southern Britain with between 500 and 700 little pups born here every year.

Good viewing points include at the foot of the cliffs at Moylegrove and further south towards Strumble Head, St Davids and Cemaes Head. The secluded and inaccessible beaches make the seals feel safe enough to ‘haul up’ to snooze and digest their latest catch but also to give birth to their pups.

While the authorities are keen for people to observe these beautiful little creatures, it’s essential that they are not disturbed in any way, as acting in an inappropriate manner can cause the mothers to abandon their pups.

People are being urged to keep off the beaches if pups are present and always keep their dogs on a lead. If you are intentionally going to observe the seals, then it’s advisable to leave your dogs at home.

Always keep noise to a minimum and move away if you notice any signs of disturbance in the seals' behaviour.

From the water, avoid landing on pupping beaches or beaches where the seals have hauled out and always avoid coming between a mother and her pup.

Keep the boat’s speed low on arrival and departure and remain at least 20 metres away from the seals, preferably 50 metres.

Do not try to swim, touch or feed the seals.

If a pup is alone on a beach, it usually means that its mother is nearby in the water. Make sure you keep well away so she can return to her pup when she needs to.

If you do spot a seal in distress, call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.