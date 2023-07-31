Merched y Môr (which is translated as ‘girls of the sea’), will be rowing from 6pm from this Wednesday, August 2, to 6pm on Thursday August 3, to raise money for their campaign when they will to be the first all-Wales female crew to take on what's considered as the 'world’s toughest row.

The hardy crew - otherwise known as Denise, Helen, Liz and Heledd - need the public’s help to make their challenge possible. Their target is to raise £85,000 to fund the purchase of the boat and all the necessary equipment and support which is needed for their voyage.

All proceeds from the re-sale of the boat after the race will be shared with their four chosen charities as part of the overall fundraising endeavour.

Their chosen charities are Action for Children, RNLI, Popham Kidney Support and Sea Trust Wales.

Liz, Heledd, Denise and Helen are already in training for the 3,000-mile race that will see them race from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean in December 2025.

Rower and mother-of-five, Helen Heaton, said: "As the clock ticks steadily down to 2025, our training is going well and we’re performing well in competitions.

"But as challenging as the training is, getting to the starting line is equally tough, as we need to buy a boat as well as all the necessary equipment just to take part.

"The 24-hour row this weekend will help us on towards our fundraising target and we're hoping that as many people as possible can come along and support this event."

Merched y Môr are looking for sponsors both big and small, as well as support in kind, to help them achieve their dreams and to raise money for these four important charities.

So why not pop along to Solva and give the sea girls a cheer, some words of encouragement and a much needed donation, to help them on their way.