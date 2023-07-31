Wings Over Carew’ will takes place at Carew Cheriton Airfield this Saturday, August 5.

It is being organised by the Carew Cheriton Control Group which runs the war museum and restored World War Two control tower on the site.

‪The RAF Falcons are widely regarded as the UK's premier military parachute display team. (Image: Martin Cavaney Photography)

Alongside lots of entertainment, the event has a serious purpose - honouring the American soldiers who were stationed locally during the Second World War and took part in the D-Day landings.

The flypast to commemorate the GIs who lost their lives during the war will be a special moment in the day, said volunteer Keith Hamer.

“It’s a Boeing KC-135 and should be a spectacular sight,” he said.

A memorial at the control tower is dedicated to the memory of U.S. troops who were stationed in the county from 1943-44.

Mr Hamer said: “On Saturday, we will be unveiling a memorial in memory of World War Two African American military personnel who were stationed in the county and took part in the D-Day landings.

"The unveiling will be undertaken by Mr Jak Beula and Professor Uzo Iwobi.

“Local dignitaries will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony in memory of those who lost their lives. A guard of honour is being provided by American soldiers and the Last Post will be played."

The Swansea Pipe Band will be striking up. (Image: Martin Cavaney Photography)

Wings Over Carew runs from 10am to 5pm, and attractions also include a military vehicle parade, vintage motorbikes, the Swansea Pipe Band, the RAF Falcons parachute jump team and an emergency display by the fire brigade, police and ambulance service. Tenby and Saundersfoot First Responders will also give lessons on CPR.

For youngsters, there will be a bouncy castle and children’s rides.

The event is signposted from the main road on to the site, where there is ample parking.

Admission is £5 for adults, children under 16 free. Refreshments will be available.

Funds raised on the day will help towards the upkeep of the control tower and military museum.