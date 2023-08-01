“He started giving me sweets and chocolates as part of the grooming process, so that I would feel better with him, and like him,” she said.

“I was quite happy to receive the gifts but he also told me that my friends didn’t care about me. He also called me a b**ch once for making too much noise when I took some ice-cream out of the fridge. And that made me feel bad.”

Giving evidence to the court behind a screen which prevented her from seeing Dewick, Victim B said the sexual assaults stemmed back to when the defendant began giving her massages, which then led to molestation.

Victim B was asked during her cross-examination by defence counsel James Hartson, KC, whether any of the alleged incidents stand out in her memory.

“Nothing stands out, per se,” she replied. “It’s just years and years’ worth that have made me terribly ill, depressed suicidal and extremely bad mentally."

Victim B claims she continued to be sexually abused by Dewick from the age of nine until she was around 12.

Dewick, 44, of Haverfordwest, is charged with 22 counts of sexually assaulting the two child victims between 1993 and 2002. He denies all charges.

He is expected to give evidence tomorrow (Wednesday, August 2).