Police have launched an investigation after a flag pole was damaged on the Tenby South Parade Memorial Garden.
Dyfed-Powys police officers have confirmed that the damage is believed to have taken place between the evening of Friday, July 28 and the early hours of Saturday, July 29.
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigations is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.
Please quote reference: DP-20230729-109.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
