Neyland Yacht Club were alerted to the incident at around 7pm and, as a result of their prompt response, reached the capsized tender in less than three minutes.

“Fortunately we were already on the water for our Tuesday night dinghy racing session when the call came in to the coastguard and VTS (Vessel Traffic Services),” commented a spokesperson for Neyland Yacht Club.

“We managed to reach the capsized tender in under three minutes and the crews quickly recovered the two people from the water.”

It is understood that both people had been in the water for over half an hour.

“Thankfully they were both wearing life jackets and this is a really important reminder to everyone, to ensure that they always wear one whenever they go afloat," the spokesperson added.

After the two people were checked for injury, their dinghy was righted and taken to Hobbs Point where it was met by the Coastguard Rescue Team.