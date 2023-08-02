The court was told that Gareth Picton, 30, ‘was going through a bad patch’ when he stole the ready meals and yoghurts from the CK’s Store in Milford Haven.

“There had been a family break-up which caused him to resort to medication for anxiety,” solicitor Michael Kelleher told Haverfordwest magistrates.

“He mixed that medication with alcohol and was on the verge of bing made homeless. And he was spending all his money on alcohol which was why he stole the food. He was going through a bad patch at the time.”

Crown Prosecutor Sian Vaughan informed Haverfordwest magistrates that CCVT footage showed Picton enter the store, which is situated in Charles Street, on April 8.

He was seen placing some ready meals and yoghurts inside his hoodie and then walked out of the shop without paying for them. The items were valued at £10.

“That was his local shop,” continued Michael Kelleher.

“He knew all the people there and he’s very embarrassed and ashamed at what he’s done. Until now he’s been unable to apologise because they’ve banned him from entering the shop.

“But he’s now in a better place, he hasn’t drunk since this incident and is hoping to start a job very shortly.”

Gareth Picton, of Hamilton Terrace, Milford Haven, pleaded guilty to the charge of theft.

After considering the mitigation, magistrates granted him a conditional discharge. He was ordered to pat £85 costs, a £26 surcharge and £10 compensation to the CK store, Milford Haven.