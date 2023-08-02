Aboard lorries, cars, bikes, prams, pushchairs and on two legs and four, townspeople (and their dogs) of all ages joined in the lively parade to bring a host of colourful characters to life.

Noah's Ark Nursery were Down in the Jungle. (Image: Jamie King)

Very much in the pink were several dazzling Barbies.

Here come the Barbie girls! (Image: Jamie King)

With the Spice Girls, Jack Sparrow, Hobbits, Super Mario and OOglies joining in the fun, as well as the Pooch Parade from Malthouse Vets.

Super Mario and friends came along thanks to Ellen, Molly, Layla and Seth Wilkinson and cousin Nell Dennis. (Image: Wilkinson family)

There was a reminder of the festive season from Paul Sartori – the winner of the best large float.

Listen very carefully.....I will say this only once. (Image: Jamie King)

And a visit from Rene and his ‘Allo ‘Allo friends from Natberth Social Club, who won the best pub/club float.

And here are the Spice Girls! (Image: Jamie King)

Coming bang up to date with their take on the recent major A40 road detour were Cylch Meithrin Arberth.

This is one road detour that everybody loved! (Image: Jamie King)

And it was a great day for the youngsters of the Welsh playgroup, as they not only won the best small float category, but also scooped the prize for the best overall float in the carnival.

A regal wave from carnival queen Chantelle Stapleton. (Image: Jamie King)

No carnival would be complete without its flower-bedecked float transporting the event's 'royalty', and Narberth was no exception.

Carnival Queen Chantelle Stapleton, her assistants Lois O'Sullivan and Sophie Griffiths; Carnival Princess Lottie Mills; Carnival Prince, Finnegan Griffiths; Fairy Queen, Amber Hartt and her assistants Phoebe Thomas and Mali Mills all loved playing their important roles.

Another royal visitor joined the procession. (Image: Jamie King)

The carnival – the longest-established in Wales – was the traditional conclusion to Narberth Civic Week.

It's time for the OOglies! (Image: Jamie King)

The week featured dozens of fun events for all the family and was a great success, said chairman Chris Walters.

There had been concern earlier in the year that dwindling Civic Week committee numbers could put the event in jeopardy.

But fortunately, some new members came forward and the hard work of the small committee was rewarded by the popularity of the events.

A cute quartet of carnival condiments! (Image: Jamie King)

Chris said: ‘A huge thank you to everyone who attended Narberth Civic Week and Carnival Day. “Thankfully the weather held off for Carnival Day, but also the majority of the week too.

“This year, all events were extremely well attended and we hope everyone had an excellent time.

“Whilst the week is over, this doesn't mean we stop planning - if anything, we start again!

Colourful carnival entrants celebrate on the field. (Image: Jamie King)

“So if anyone has any ideas on how we can improve or if they themselves would like to help out - reach out to our committee.

“We look forward to seeing everyone in 2024."

The mayor of Narberth, Cllr Liz Rogers and Narberth Civic Week chairman, Chris Walters, congratulate Cylch Meithrin Arberth on their success. (Image: Jamie King)

Results

Best walking entry - To the Beach. Best couple or pair - Jack Sparrow. Best mixed group - Barbie.

Best large float - Christmas, Paul Sartori. Best small float - 1, A40 Detour, Cylch Meithrin Narberth; 2, Jungle, Noah's Ark. Best pub/club - 'Allo, 'Allo, Narberth Social Club.

Tom Thomas Trophy - Barbie; Shelly Harries Trophy - Jungle; Wyn Calvin Award - Hobbit family.

Best overall float - A40 Detour.