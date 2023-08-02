The community interest-company based near Cardigan, focusses on connecting people with the natural world around them through foraging and other nature-based activities.

And next Tuesday, August 8, they begin a summer of celebration with their Seaweed Fest at Poppit Sands.

A total of six sessions will take place throughout August and the beginning of September, where children (and adults) will be given the chance to forage, discover the rockpools,, listen to sea songs and stories and enjoy some seaweed arts and crafts. There will also be a unique opportunity to make seaweed ice cream with the hand-cranked ice cream maker.

The Seaweed Fest takes place on August 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Tuesdays) and on September 2 and 9 (Saturdays).

There is no need to book in advance, so people can just turn up on the day and enjoy the sessions which take place between 1pm and 4pm.

Wild Pickings will be situated on the far left hand side of the beach, next to the rocks, in an events shelter by a line of willow trees.

The company was set up 14 years ago by Jade Mellor who has been a professional forager for sixteen years, and has ecently completed a foundation in Medical Herbalism. She has since partnered with many different organisations, charities, businesses and individuals, which enabled her to begin working on a wide range of projects with a diverse range of people.

Earlier this year she decided to join forces with a group of people with whom she has collaborated over this period, to set up 'Wild Picking' which focusses on affordable workshops in the community. These include Forest School training, childcare level 3 qualifications, herbalism, foraging, bushcraft, musicians, storytellers, artists and cooks.

One of their most popular foraging foodstuffs in the edible seaweed which has been enjoyed at a number of food festivals where foodies can touch, smell and taste a selection of tasty Welsh seaweeds and mix their own seaweed salts to take home.