The scanner is currently at the forefront of Equine CT scan technology, allowing advanced three-dimensional x-ray imaging on standing horses whilst allowing them to be in and out in minutes and with minimal risk or stress.

Regarded as one of the most innovative scanners in equine veterinary medicine, it facilitates the imaging of front or back limb pairs, and the head/neck of a horse under light standing sedation.

This has traditionally been difficult to achieve, with vets previously using adapted human CT machines which often necessitated general anaesthesia.

Already in extensive use across the world, the scanner has been met with global rave reviews. In Australia in an effort to cut racecourse mortality, no horse is permitted to take part in the Melbourne Cup without first being scanned by the Equina. However, the scanner is not currently used anywhere else within Europe, and is without doubt, a game changer for the UK.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Cottsas it once again raises the level of care for our clients at an affordable cost,” said Equine Veterinary Surgeon Richard Coomer.

“It also reassures them that their horse will be given the best possible diagnostic treatment available.

“The expansion of our Cowbridge facility reflects our commitment to building our offering to all our clients, old and new, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this technology in the UK’.

Cotts was founded in 2005, by Graham Fowke and John Edwards, as an exclusively equine practice in Narberth, Pembs. Five years later it became Wales’ sole RCVS-accredited Equine Hospital. It now has three clinics located in Narberth, Swansea and Cowbridge.

The practice includes two board-certified specialists and three RCVS certificate holders.

There are currently six partners - Graham Fowke, John Edwards, Shaun McKane, Richard Coomer, Holly Thomas and James Whitmore - and the practice employs 35 staff (plus the partners) across the three clinics. This includes 20 vets.