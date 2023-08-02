Jamie Rees was pulled over by officers as he drove his Skoda Octavia along the B4327 Dale Road, Haverfordwest, just before 10.30am on February 17.

A drugs wipe proved positive for cannabis and cocaine and Rees, 23, was taken to a police custody suite where further blood tests were taken for analysis.

These confirmed he had 308mcg of ketamine in his blood; the specified legal limit is 20.

Rees pleaded guilty to a charge of drug-driving when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

He was represented in court by solicitor, Mr Michael Kelleher.

“This is a very unusual case as the drugs wipe showed the presence of cocaine and cannabis yet when the blood tests were sent off, the forensic report stated there was ketamine but no other drugs," he said.

“So it’s very difficult to know where the cocaine and cannabis had gone to.”

Mr Kelleher went on to say that Rees, of Penybanc, Cenarth, had taken ketamine the previous evening.

“But when he was pulled over by the police, the ketamine had no effect on him,” he said. “In fact, after giving blood, he was handed back his car keys [by the police] to drive home.”

Mr Kelleher confirmed that his client is self-employed and works in the entertainment industry.

“He feels very, very foolish and accepts that he has to take his punishment,” he said.

Rees was fined £300 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £120 surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.