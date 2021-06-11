Fifteen new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Friday, June 11).

Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were three new cases in Carmarthenshire, 11 in Pembrokeshire and one in Ceredigion.

It states that “data flow issues outside of the control of Public Health Wales” has been affecting records from June 5 to 7 and “an increase in the number of new positive cases is expected in the next few days as we process the backlog results.”

Across Wales, 118 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 213,642 with 5,571 deaths.

There have been 13,427 tests carried out since the last report.

No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total at 481 for the duration of the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,219 – 10,874 in Carmarthenshire, 3,544 in Pembrokeshire and 1,801 in Ceredigion.

In Wales 2,201,665 people have received their first vaccination and 1,336,479 the second dose.

In Hywel Dda 431,850 vaccinations have been administered up until June 9, 23,925 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 124,600 first doses have been administered, and 77,208 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 86,245 first dose appointments and 54,431 second dose and in Ceredigion 48,732 first doses have been given as well as 29,353 second doses.