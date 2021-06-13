Eight new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Sunday, June 13).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were three new cases in Carmarthenshire, five in Pembrokeshire and none in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 115 new cases were confirmed, with one new Covid-19 death reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 213,757 with 5,572 deaths.
There have been 11,911 tests carried out since the last report.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total at 481 for the duration of the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,227 – 10,877 in Carmarthenshire, 3,549 in Pembrokeshire and 1,801 in Ceredigion.
In Wales 2,213,050 people have received their first vaccination and 1,378,010 the second dose.
In Hywel Dda 431,850 vaccinations have been administered up until June 9, 23,925 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire 124,600 first doses have been administered, and 77,208 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 86,245 first dose appointments and 54,431 second dose and in Ceredigion 48,732 first doses have been given as well as 29,353 second doses.