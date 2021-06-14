There have been 21 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Monday, June 14).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were seven new cases in Carmarthenshire, nine in Pembrokeshire and five in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 247 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.
Data reported on a Monday is for the 48 hour period up to 9am Sunday and likely to be double the usual 24 hour figure.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 214,004 with 5,572 deaths.
There have been 19,207 tests carried out since the last report.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total at 481 for the duration of the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,248 – 10,884 in Carmarthenshire, 3,558 in Pembrokeshire and 1,806 in Ceredigion.
In Wales 2,216,031 people have received their first vaccination and 1,384,673 the second dose.
In Hywel Dda 431,850 vaccinations have been administered up until June 9, 23,925 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire 124,600 first doses have been administered, and 77,208 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 86,245 first dose appointments and 54,431 second dose and in Ceredigion 48,732 first doses have been given as well as 29,353 second doses.