There have been four new coronavirus cases recorded in Hywel Dda health board area – none in Ceredigion – according to today’s figures (Tuesday, June 15).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were three new cases in Carmarthenshire, one in Pembrokeshire and zero in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 98 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 214,102 with 5,572 deaths.
There have been 6,086 tests carried out since the last report.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total at 481 for the duration of the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,252 – 10,887 in Carmarthenshire, 3,559 in Pembrokeshire and 1,806 in Ceredigion.
In Wales 2,218,103 people have received their first vaccination and 1,410,924 the second dose.
In Hywel Dda 431,850 vaccinations have been administered up until June 9, 23,925 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire 124,600 first doses have been administered, and 77,208 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 86,245 first dose appointments and 54,431 second dose and in Ceredigion 48,732 first doses have been given as well as 29,353 second doses.