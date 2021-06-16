A Pembrokeshire mum-of-two has completed her year-long challenge to virtually run the Wales Coastal Path in just ten months.

Jess Mackeen, 39, has raised £1,840 for the Wales Air Ambulance by running 870 miles as part of the ‘Wales Coastal Path 2 Challenge – Run End to End’.

The primary school breakfast and lunch-time supervisor started her challenge on 13 July 2020 and finished it on 8 May 2021.

Jess, who is mum to Faith and Leo, is no stranger to fundraising for the lifesaving charity, having previously taken part in a tandem skydive and run the Cardiff Half Marathon, as well as participating in coffee mornings. In all, Jess has now raised £6,044 for the Wales Air Ambulance.

On completion of her challenge Jess said: “The challenge was testing at times, due to the fact that I had a year to complete the 870 miles, but I gave myself the added pressure of setting myself a goal to run each and every mile.

“It was great in terms of getting me out running on days I probably would not have bothered going, such as days when we had heavy rain.

“I would’ve like to have completed it within nine months but due to lockdowns, and other hurdles, it didn’t go to plan - but I did manage it in 10 months.”

Jess, who says she has an ‘euphoric feeling after each run’, hopes to raise a further £160 for this fundraiser to make the total raised to £2,000.

Jess, 39, from Haverfordwest, is delighted to have reached her overall £5,000 fundraising target for the charity as part of her ‘to do before I’m 40 list’.

She said she is extremely grateful to friends and family for their continued support, adding: “The support has been incredible. I’m very lucky to have such awesome and supportive family and friends, they support me time and time again with sponsoring me and buying my fundraising bakes. The family and friends that given me words of encouragement and support with my running has been superb and it’s been much appreciated.

“I’m delighted with the amount raised. It makes me all the more thankful for the love and support of my family and friends.”

Reflecting on why she has chosen the lifesaving charity, Jess said: “I think it is an incredibly worthy charity and I just think you never know when you, family or friends, might need them. It’s a vital service, with parts of Wales being so rural. They save so many lives.

“I’ve been lucky enough to go to the Dafen base twice and I’m so impressed with their work. Since fundraising for them, I’ve had people say to me that if it wasn’t for the quick response from Wales Air Ambulance, their loved ones wouldn’t be here today.”

Katie Macro, the charity’s south-west Wales community fundraiser, said: “We’re so pleased that Jess has managed to exceed her fundraising target of raising over £6,000. Despite the restrictions and other challenges Jess faced throughout the challenge she completed her 870 miles in just 10 months, which is amazing! Jess is a wonderful fundraiser for the Charity and continues to want to raise funds for the Wales Air Ambulance. Thank you so much, Jess. What you have done, and the money you have raised, will help us to help others throughout Wales.”

There’s still time to show Jess your support by donating to her fundraiser via her Just Giving page ‘Jess's end to end run. Wales coast path virtual run 870 miles page’

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/RunJessica