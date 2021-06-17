With the summer heatwave, and the subsequent pollen with us, car insurance experts have projected a warning to those suffering from hay fever.
Wales is currently registered as having a 'high' pollen count nationwide, with many hay fever sufferers taking antihistamines to battle their symptoms of high pollen.
Alex Kindred, a car insurance expert from Confused.com has said how antihistamines can impact on the driving of hay fever sufferers, with considerable consequences.
Alex said: “Pollen counts are high, so many motorists will be desperately relying on antihistamines to keep hay fever symptoms at bay. But it’s important to check our medication is non-drowsy, or we could be hit with a fine or driving ban, for taking certain medication that affects driving ability.
“Our research found that over half (58%) of motorists suffering from hay fever driven after taking antihistamines and around 10% of those had felt the effects of the medication while driving.
“Some hayfever medications, such as chlorphenamine, hydroxyzine and promethazine, are known to cause drowsiness as a side effect. Our drug driving calculator looks at the legal limits for driving after taking common over-the-counter and prescription medications. Drivers who are confused about which drugs can affect their ability to drive should speak to their doctor or pharmacist for clarity.”
To view Confused.com's 'drug driving calculator,' to see how medication impacts on driving, visit https://www.confused.com/car-insurance/drug-driving-calculator