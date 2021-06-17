Following Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsing in his country's match against against Finland at Euro 2020, the need for emergency defibrillators has been highlighted on one of the world's biggest stages.
Research has shown that if a defibrillator is administered within three to five minutes of a person's initial collapse, survival rate is somewhere between 50 and 70 per cent.
Contrary to this, the survival rate cuts by somewhere between five and ten per cent for every minute somebody goes without a defibrillator after a collapse.
Many organisations have been discussing the need for defibrillators since Saturday's football match, including many football clubs campaigning for defibrillators to be made a legal requirement.
Milford Haven Town Council has taken to social media to share the link to their website, highlighting the location of defibrillators in the SA73 region.
In the centre of the town, defibrillators can be located at many places including the Milford Marina reception building, Pembrokeshire College's MITEC campus and the Royal British Legion.
To see the full list, visit https://www.milfordhaventowncouncil.co.uk/our-community/defibrillators-in-milford-haven/