THE Hywel Dda University Health Board is urging people to take up the offer of having the Covid-19 vaccine.

In its latest vaccine bulletin the health board said there are still a number of people across all age ranges who, despite receiving more than one offer, remain unvaccinated.

A statement from Hywel Dda said: “The warmer weather and the start of Euro 2020 saw a drop in numbers of people attending appointments or one of our walk-in clinics this weekend. Please don’t delay your appointment or put off having your vaccine.

“Thank you to everyone in mid and west Wales who has come forward to date to have their vaccine. It is so important that all eligible adults come forward as soon as possible for their vaccine.”

More than 450,000 vaccinations have been administered in the Hywel Dda Health Board region – 21,301 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire 126,884 first doses have been administered, and 85,356 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 87,970 first dose appointments and 59,208 second dose and in Ceredigion 49,631 first doses have been given as well as 32,197 second doses.

Despite the drop in numbers of people attending appointments, the health board has described this week as a historic milestone for the Welsh vaccination programme, with all eligible adults in Wales offered a vaccine by June 14 – six weeks ahead of schedule.

A Health Board spokesperson said: “It is it not too late for anyone who has changed their mind about having a vaccine and can book an appointment online on the heath board website hduhb.nhs.wales.

“With the rise in cases across the UK it is important that as many people come forward for their first and second vaccines when invited.”

Speaking this week, Health Minister Eluned Morgan, said: “With the recent emergence of a variant of concern with the potential to become a dominant UK strain causing Covid-19, we have been reminded once more just how quickly the virus can change and put pressure on our plans.

“There is still a risk of a third wave with increased transmission and the hospitalisations that accompany increased prevalence within our communities.

“Vaccinations will help to limit the spread of the virus. We will also remain vigilant in terms of other new variants that could emerge which could evade the protection of current vaccines.”

If you or someone you know is unable to complete an online request form, please call the health board on 0300 303 8322.

Frequently asked questions are available on the Hywel Dda website