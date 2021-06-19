PEOPLE living in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire are encouraged to have a free Covid-19 test if they have a wider range of symptoms, to help identify hidden Covid-19 cases in our communities and drive down the numbers of onward transmission.

Previously, only those with either a high temperature, a new continuous cough, or a loss/change of taste and smell, were advised to seek a test. People with any of the following wider symptoms that are persistent and/or unusual for them are also strongly encouraged to get a PCR test:

• Mild summer cold type symptoms – including sore throat, runny nose, headache

• Flu-like symptoms, including myalgia (muscle ache or pain); excessive tiredness; persistent headache; runny nose or blocked nose; persistent sneezing; sore throat and/or hoarseness, shortness of breath or wheezing

• Generally feeling unwell and a history of being in contact with a known Covid-19 case

• Any new or change in symptoms following a previous negative test

If you have any of the above symptoms, the health board said to stay home and book a PCR test through the UK portal https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or ringing 119.

When booking your PCR test, you will also be asked about your symptoms: if you have wider summer cold or flu-like symptoms as described above, rather than the classic three symptoms, choose ‘None of these symptoms’ and then choose one of the following options to enable you to complete the booking:

• My local council or health protection team has asked me to get a test, even though I do not have symptoms or

• You are part of a government pilot project or

• A GP or other healthcare professional has asked me to get a test.

Alison Shakeshaft, director of therapies and health science at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said “Identifying infections, which could otherwise go undetected, is particularly important as new variants of the virus emerge. The more tests carried out, the easier it will be to spot early clusters of cases and possible virus mutations.

“We know the wider group of symptoms do occur in Covid-19 but are not reported as often as the ‘classic three’ symptoms. Our aim is to find as many Covid-19 cases as possible so we can prevent the virus being passed on to others. We want to do everything we can to help bring the pandemic to a close as fast as possible and help restrictions to be lifted.”

If you have had a Covid-19 test, you must continue to self-isolate until you receive your result, which will usually be within 24 hours of the test. If your result is positive, you must self-isolate for 10 days from the date your symptoms started. You will also be contacted by the local Tracing Team. If your result is negative, you can end your self-isolation, when you feel well enough to do so.