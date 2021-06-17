Thirteen new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Thursday, June 17).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were three new cases in Carmarthenshire, eight in Pembrokeshire and two in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 140 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 214,382 with 5,572 deaths.
There have been 11,804 tests carried out since the last report.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total at 481 for the duration of the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,275 – 10,892 in Carmarthenshire, 3,570 in Pembrokeshire and 1,813 in Ceredigion.
In Wales 2,225,499 people have received their first vaccination and 1,454,064 the second dose.
In Hywel Dda 453,142 vaccinations have been administered up until June 16, 21,301 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire 126,884 first doses have been administered, and 85,356 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 87,970 first dose appointments and 59,208 second dose and in Ceredigion 49,631 first doses have been given as well as 32,197 second doses.