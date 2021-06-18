A FISHGUARD family has raised £1,061 for a charity close to their hearts following a head shave at Fishguard market.

Louise Wilkinson, husband Mark and two-year-old son Dafydd all braved the shave for Noah's Ark Children's Hospital Charity.

The charity has been an important one for the family as Dafydd was an inpatient at Noah's Ark when he was just 11 months old and now receives ongoing support from the hospital.

He was diagnosed with Dopa Responsive Dystonia a rare condition that affects around one in a million people worldwide.

Dafydd spent two weeks at the hospital during and after diagnosis. He now has a specialist there that he sees as an outpatient at least once a year and will continue to do so until he is an adult.

"As a parent you hope your child will never need a stay in hospital, but if you do, you want to know they are in the best place," said Mark.

"Noah's Ark provided Dafydd, and our family, first rate care and support, that is why we would like to fundraise for the charity."

Louise thanked everyone for their donations.

"Family, friends, neighbours and businesses in Fishguard have been so generous, including the stall holders at the market," she said.

"Dafydd attends Cylch Meithrin and Play Days and they both made donations.

"We all feel much cooler now since the shave, which was timely as we had some lovely sunny Pembrokeshire weather to enjoy.

"Jana did a great job shaving all of us, despite one set of clippers almost breaking down, luckily, we had a spare set on standby.

"Despite the initial shock I am really getting used to it and might actually keep it short, I'm not sure I would have had the courage if it hadn't been for charity but I am really glad I did it."