Kate Garraway has shared a heartbreaking update on her husband’s road to recovery from Covid-19.

Derek Draper, 53, fell ill in March 2020 after contracting coronavirus and has required a long recovery in intensive care, during which he was placed in a coma.

After more than a year in hospital, he was considered well enough to return to his North London home in April.

But despite the seemingly good news, Kate has shared an update she received from a medic when her husband was still in hospital.

The Good Morning Britain presenter and former I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here contestant has been open about how her family has coped since her husband’s diagnosis.

She was told that it is unlikely her husband will recover if there is no progress within two years.

Kate has written: "After another long pause, he looked straight at me, then away. 'Well, Kate' – the first time he had used my name – 'I think it’s fair to say if he is still like this after two years we will know there is very little chance of him making any meaningful recovery.'

"’TWO YEARS!’ I screamed inside my head.

"Up until now I had been living by the minute, hours on the phone monitoring infection levels and statistics, trying to get a handle on where Derek was, wondering every time I went to sleep if he would still be alive in the morning."

The doctor had explained to Kate that despite moving from the chronic phase to the acute phase, Derek was still at “serious risk of dying”.

According to Kate, he had said: "Even if he can live, and begin to recover from the huge damage Covid has wreaked throughout his body, it’s not going to be quick."