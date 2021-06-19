WITHYBUSH General Hospital has been chosen as one of the select few to receive a donation to help develop outdoor spaces.
Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board, has received £1,000 from housebuilder Persimmon Homes West Wales.
The charity is hoping to improve outdoor areas at Withybush for patients, staff and visitors to use, creating a calming environment to relax in.
The funding comes as part of Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative, which sees 64 good causes across Great Britain awarded up to £1,000 every month.
Tara Nickerson, of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “The last 18 months have been the most challenging of times due to the pandemic. Fundraising has been difficult, so we’re very grateful to Persimmon Homes for this donation.
“We have identified a number of outdoor areas that we could improve and enhance to make peaceful spaces for patients to sit in the fresh air and enjoy the nature around them.
“These areas will also be used by staff to take time out for peace and tranquillity during a much-needed break.
“It is going to make a huge difference to a lot of people.”
Sharon Bouhali, sales director at Persimmon Homes West Wales, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Hywel Dda Health Charities and Withybush General Hospital.
“I think we’ve all been moved by the work of the NHS in recent times. I’m sure these outdoor spaces will be very well received by both visitors and staff.”
