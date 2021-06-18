Walk-in vaccination clinics are being held across the Hywel Dda region to encourage more people to get the jab.
The first and second dose clinics are available for people living in Carmarthenshire, Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion and will be held until Sunday, June 20.
Data from Public Health Wales shows 2,225,499 people have been given a first vaccine dose (70.6%) in Wales with 1,454,064 people fully vaccinated - 46.1% of the total Welsh population, slightly higher than any other UK nation
Vaccines at the walk in clinics will be allocated on a first come, first serve basis. There is no need to contact the health board to book an appointment. If you have a scheduled appointment for those dates, Hywel Dda Health Board has said to keep your appointment time.
All adults who have not yet received their vaccine or have missed an appointment can visit their nearest walk-in clinic.
First dose walk-in vaccine clinics (aged 18 and over):
- Carmarthen Carmarthen (Halliwell Conference Centre, UWTSD, SA31 3EP) 10am to 8pm on Friday 18 June, Saturday 19 June and Sunday 20 June
- Llanelli (Ffwrnes Theatre, SA15 3YE) 10am to 8pm on Friday 18 June, Saturday 19 June and Sunday 20 June
- Haverfordwest (Pembrokeshire Archives, SA61 2PE) 10am to 8pm on Friday 18 June, Saturday 19 June and Sunday 20 June
- Tenby (Tenby Leisure Centre, SA70 8EJ) 10am to 8pm on Sunday 20 June
- Aberystwyth (Thomas Parry Library, SY23 3FL) 10am to 8pm on Friday 18 June, Saturday 19 June and Sunday 20 June
Second dose walk-in vaccine clinics:
Hywel Dda University Health Board said anyone who has had a first dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine on or before April 25 can attend one of the following second dose walk-in clinics:
- Carmarthen (drive-in only - United Counties Showground, SA33 5DR) 10am to 7pm on Friday 18 June
- Tenby (Tenby Leisure Centre, SA70 8EJ) 10am to 8pm on Friday 18 June and Saturday 19 June