WALES’ health minister Eluned Morgan is urging people to get vaccinated as cases of the Delta variant continue to rise.

It follows reports from the Hywel Dda health board that people across all age ranges remain unvaccinated, despite receiving more than one offer.

“Cases of the Delta variant continue to rise in Wales, with the majority among people who have not yet had the vaccine," said Ms Morgan.

"All adults in Wales have now had an offer of the vaccine and I would urge everyone who has to take it up.

"Vaccination is the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including this new variant, and prevent serious illness."

She added: "It is also really important to have the second vaccine, which provides increased protection.

"In line with the JCVI advice, we are shortening the interval between first and second doses of vaccine for people with increased risk of contracting COVID-19.

"So please take the opportunity for a vaccination, to help protect yourselves and your loved ones and help Wales move out of the pandemic restrictions."

The Hywel Dda University Health Board is also urging people to take up the offer of having the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The warmer weather and the start of Euro 2020 saw a drop in numbers of people attending appointments or one of our walk-in clinics last weekend," said a health board spokesperson.

"Please don’t delay your appointment or put off having your vaccine.

"It is so important that all eligible adults come forward as soon as possible for their vaccine.”

More than 450,000 vaccinations have been administered in the Hywel Dda Health Board region – 21,301 in the last seven days.

In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) 126,884 first doses have been administered, and 85,356 second doses.

Pembrokeshire (population 125,818) has seen 87,970 first dose appointments and 59,208 second doses.

And in Ceredigion (population 72,695) 49,631 first doses have been given as well as 32,197 second doses.

Despite the drop in numbers of people attending appointments, all eligible adults in Wales were offered a vaccine by June 14 – six weeks ahead of schedule.

If people are unable to attend appointments they are urged to contact their health board to rearrange, the vaccine offer will not expire

For further information visit the Hywel dda Health Board website, or call the health board on 0300 303 8322.