Eight new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Friday, June 18).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows that there were four new cases in Carmarthenshire, one in Pembrokeshire and three in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 163 new cases were confirmed, with no new Covid-19 deaths reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 214,545 with 5,572 deaths.
There have been 12,782 tests carried out since the last report.
No new Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total at 481 for the duration of the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 16,283 – 10,896 in Carmarthenshire, 3,571 in Pembrokeshire and 1,816 in Ceredigion.
In Wales 2,228,532 people have received their first vaccination and 1,473,927 the second dose.
In Hywel Dda 453,142 vaccinations have been administered up until June 16, 21,301 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire 126,884 first doses have been administered, and 85,356 second doses, Pembrokeshire has seen 87,970 first dose appointments and 59,208 second dose and in Ceredigion 49,631 first doses have been given as well as 32,197 second doses.