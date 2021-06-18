TENBY'S Greenhill School has closed its doors temporarily, and moved to online learning, due to a dramatic rise in cases of Covid-19 within the school.

The move to remote online learning begins on Monday, June 21, "as a precautionary measure," with all pupils learning from home, while staff continue to work from the school site.

The decision was made by the school in response to Mark Drakeford's statement on Thursday, June 17, showing the growth of cases via community contact.

"It is therefore imperative that we all reinforce and observe Welsh Government guidance to limit the spread of the virus," the school said in a statement.

While there are several cases of Covid-19 in the school, Greenhill made a statement saying none were seriously ill, and no more so than usual flu symptoms.

The school had previously been only partially open since Monday, June 14, with all Year 10 learners required to learn from home after a number were in 'close contact' with a person who tested positive for Covid-19.

This required Greenhill to manage a track, trace and protect operation alongside NHS Wales during this time.

In other year groups, a further number of students were either self-isolating or waiting on the result of a Covid-19 test, with the impact also being on the school staff.

Headmaster Raymond McGovern, in a letter to the Greenhill School community, said the school's plan was to only be closed for one working week.

"The plan is to reopen the school to face-to-face learning on Monday, June 28, to all learners," Mr McGovern said, "except those who continue to be unwell or are required to self-isolate.

"This will however, be dependent on the number of cases and numbers being required to self-isolate falling substantially."

It was also announced that a mobile testing unit was to be set up on Monday, June 21, as part of the community response in Tenby to the regional growth in case numbers.

Mr McGovern continued: "I believe this is the most prudent option for everyone and gives us the best chance of breaking the chain of transmission.

"What is in place must be strictly observed or we will find our school closed for longer and greater restrictions once again being imposed."